Tunisia: Covid-19 - 3 Fatalities in 24h in Medenine

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more COVID-19 fatalities were logged in the past 24 hours in Medenine, Preventive Healthcare Director Zayed El Anz told TAP. They are a person who had only one vaccine dose and two others not inoculated, he specified.

316 further infections were also reported, taking the caseload to 38,567 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The newly infected include 4 newborns and 80 students, the official pointed out, adding that the overall number of infected students in the governorate has hit 743 since the end of the winter break.