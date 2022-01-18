Liberia: 'Middle Man' in Money Laundering Case Included in Indictment

Monrovia — Jonathan Goffa Davies, the 'middle man' in the ongoing money laundering case, has been added to the indictment which has been amended by the State. Davies, FrontPageAfrica has learned, played a key role in using Solicitor General Cllr Syrennius Cephus and Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah Jallah, to other suspects directly linked to the wire fraud.

Both Cllr. Cephus and Judge Jallah placed and received multiple calls from Co-Defendant Davies who is believed to be an established black money dealer with a rich contact base both within and outside government.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that during investigation of the money laundering saga, Co-defendant Davies on multiple occasions called and scolded investigators of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) each time they called Korlane offices in Cyprus.

He is also believed to have stopped other Co-defendants directly linked to the shell company and the commission of the wire fraud and criminal conspiracy, from aiding the police investigation.

Judge Jallah has refuted placing or receiving phone calls from any of the Defendants in the case and has complained FrontPageAfrica to the Press Union of Liberia.

However, the call records show that Judge Jallah made and received over a hundred calls to Co-defendant Davies who is believed to have fronted for Co-Defendants Patrick Herman and Evgene Nikisuik.

Solicitor General Cllr. Cephus had not denied or confirmed making and receiving calls to the Co-Defendant, but has accused officials of the Justice Ministry, including the Minister of Justice of leaking the call log to FrontPageAfrica.

"This is a conspiracy, and we strongly suspect that it is being perpetrated against Judge Jallah and Cllr. Cephus from inside the Ministry of Justice apparently to derail ongoing the trial of ANC political leader, Alexander B. Cummings... " wrote one Titus Jenkins Kiahun but shared by Cllr. Cephus in a WhatsApp chatroom of which the Justice Minister is a member.

The writer went on to state, "And because no institution or agency in Liberia can apply for, seek or obtain a call log(s) except the Ministry of Justice vis-à-vis the police under the instruction of the Minister of Justice or a prosecuting attorney acting under his control and this can only be done through the courts. Therefore, Dodoo could not have had any access to a purported call log without the aid of some in the Ministry of Justice, or from a police officer or a prosecuting attorney."

Reacting to the allegations by Cllr. Cephus, Justice Minister Dean told FrontPageAfrica that Cllr. Cephus has been 'running his own Justice Ministry'.

"In the description of the functions of the S.G., the Statute uses the words, 'subject to the direction and control' of the Minister of Justice. Unfortunately, the Solicitor General does not work under my supervision. He does not report to me; he runs a parallel Ministry of Justice," Cllr. Dean said.

The Justice Minister said, as Attorney General, his first function is to procure evidence for, and conduct, prosecute or defend all suits and proceedings in the courts in which the Republic of Liberia or any officer of the Republic is a party or may be intended.

Minister Dean, however, lamented that Cllr. Cephus "is falsely parading himself as the Chief Prosecutor".