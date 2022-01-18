Liberia: ForumCiv Rejects Media Reports About Conflict of Interest - Says Recruitments Are Done in Line With Human Resource Department

Monrovia — ForumCiv a Swedish Civil Society organization with headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County, has refuted media reports that its Country Manager Asa David Chon is not conducting a fair recruitment process.

Media institutions last week reported that Chon reportedly terminated the services of about six employees from amongst the staff of nineteen, and brought others to perform "relatively the same services" the previous staffers were delivering.

According to Anna Stenvinkel, Secretary General of ForumCiv, recruitment processes at the organization are designed to avoid any conflict of interest and are never conducted by the manager alone. The recruitment, she said, is done in cooperation with the Human Resources Department at Head Office.

The organization said a substantial recruitment process was conducted in December 2021 and January 2022 following a new programme agreement with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) named Our Land: A Pathway to Sustainable Ownership and Land Use for Women and Youth in Liberia.

This program, according to the organization, is a continuation and a development of a previous programme that ended December 31, 2021. As the programme ended so did all contract that belonged to that programme and hence a new recruitment process was initiated to guarantee the implementation of the new programme.

This meant an open recruitment process where previous project staff could apply alongside with new applicants. The goal for ForumCiv is to ensure hiring the right competent and pair them against the goals of delivery of the organisation and the new programme.

There were many skilled applicants and high competition for various positions. This meant that all contracts were not renewed. Hiring was based on skills, capacities and competences that matched the position and the needs of the programme.