Tanzania: Uganda, Tanzania Officials Meet in Kampala to Further Strengthen Ties

The committee of officials meeting of the fourth session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and the Republic of Tanzania has opened in Kampala.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Monday, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of regional cooperation, John Mulimba said the meeting is yet another opportunity for both countries to further strengthen ties.

"The Republic of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania continue to enjoy warm and cordial relations as shown by the high level visits between the two countries. Most recently, President Museveni, undertook a three-day state visit to the United Republic of Tanzania in November, 2021. Prior to this, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, had visited Uganda in April 2021, which was her first trip abroad as President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Let us all make a contribution towards enhancing these relations further,"Mulimba said.

He said that the last session of the Joint Permanent Commission had been held in 2019 in Dar es Salaam where a number of decisions were agreed to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Some of the participants during the meeting.

He noted that the current meeting in Kampala is meant to review progress towards the implementation of the previous decisions.

"To enhance coordination and reporting mechanism, we agreed to have a mid-term review, every six months at the level of Permanent Secretaries, to review progress made in the implementation of the agreed areas of cooperation and identify new and emerging issues and areas of further cooperation. This has not been possible due to various unavoidable circumstances."

Minister Mulimba said that one of the factors that hinders smooth communication and implementation of the decision is the lack of focal persons in the different ministries, departments and agencies to coordinate with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

He noted that in order to be solved, there is need to designate focal point persons to follow up on issues agreed upon.

"It is my sincere hope that, the deliberations are open and frank to achieve the objectives of this JPC session."

He urged participants to observe standard operating procedures in a bid to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.