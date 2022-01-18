Rwanda: Museveni Sends "Special Message" to Kagame

President Yoweri Museveni has sent a special message to his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, the Nile Post has learnt.

The message was delivered by Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare.

"Thank you President Paul Kagame for warmly receiving me today to deliver President Museveni' special message,"Ayebare tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports that the talks between Rwanda and Uganda which have stalled for over three years are set to resume.

Earlier, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations who also doubles as the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba earlier warned anyone abusing his "uncle" President Paul Kagame.

"This is my uncle, Afande Paul Kagame. Those who fight him are fighting my family. They should all be careful," Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Sunday.

The latest developments according to experts, point to the resumption of talks between the two countries.

Since 2017, the relationship between Uganda and Rwanda have been at their lowest with both countries trading accusations against each other.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of habouring rebels plotting to destabilize their government on top of arresting its citizens but the Kampala establishment denied the same.

In return, Uganda accused Rwanda of sending spies to Kampala, especially in the security forces.

The cold war saw Rwanda close its border with Uganda in 2019 and any citizens wishing to cross from Kigali are not allowed.

In 2019, Presidents Museveni and Kagame signed an agreement to end the bickering and a year letter, both countries signed an extradition treaty in a bid to normalize ties.

However, the cold relations have continued.

For example, a number of Ugandans have either being killed or kidnapped by Rwandan security forces from Ugandan soil in Kisoro with the latest being a Special Forces Command soldier Pte Baruku Muhuba, attached to 35th Brigade who was kidnapped in November last year as he patrolled with colleagues in Kisoro.

In an interview last year, when asked about the closure of the border between the two countries, President Museveni insisted that Uganda has never closed its border but rather her neighbours did.

"You go and ask the border. I am not the one who closed it. We had discussions (with Kagame) long ago with mediation of Angola and I have not seen the border being opened," Museveni said in an exclusive interview with France 24 in September, 2021.

When asked about reports that the Kigali establishment sees him as a regional bully, Museveni dismissed the claims as untrue.

"Well, a bully how? By doing what? I don't agree with it. He should tell you how we are bullies."

Museveni however said he could not talk about the reason for the souring relations between the two neighbouring countries, saying it would be unfair since the other side(Kagame) is not around to defend themselves.

"I don't want to go into that because Mr. Kagame is not here and you are not a court. I am not going to justifying my position towards you against Mr.Kagame."

Despite several comments and provocations on the matter from officials from Rwanda, President Museveni has in the past avoided commenting on the issues of relations between the two countries.

Government officials have also not publicly commented on the matter.