Uganda: Makerere Seeks Shs 300 Bn to Build Teaching Hospital

Makerere University University has requested for Shs 300 billion to construct a university teaching hospital and dental school.

The request is contained in its Budget Framework Paper for the Financial year 2022/2023 which it tabled before Parliament.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said this will relieve their students from the crowded Mulago Hospital where most universities have their students trained from.

Nawangwe also asked the MPs to provide Shs 80 billion for the construction of students and business innovation centre where researchers will go and incubate their innovations.

Makerere is also seeking Shs 12 billion to improve staff units, Shs 40 billion for the accommodation of graduate students and Shs 5.6 billion to facilitate the promotion of staff so as the university can realise its dream of being research driven.

The MPs were however concerned with the delay in the construction of the perimeter wall something that they say has bred insecurity in the university.