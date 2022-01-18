Tanzania: Prioritise Economic Diplomacy, PM Counsels Ambassadors

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has counselled the recently appointed ambassadors representing Tanzania in foreign countries to prioritise economic diplomacy by promoting investment, trade as well as finding markets for the country's locally produced products in their respective areas.

Similarly, the Premier urged them to protect and uphold the image of Tanzania in countries where they are stationed, while also focusing on enticing more tourists to visit the country's attraction sites.

Mr Majaliwa met with the newly-appointed ambassadors at his office in Mlimwa, Dodoma, yesterday, calling upon them to reduce the costs of running the embassies particularly by cutting all unnecessary expenditures.

The envoys include Professor Adelardus Kilangi (Brazil), Ambassador Said Juma Mshana (the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC), Ambassador Alex Gabriel Kalua (Israel), Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa (Kuwait) and Ambassador Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta, who has been posted to Russia.

"Go and strengthen the existing cordial relationships between Tanzania and the countries you will be representing... build good relations with the embassy officials," said Mr Majaliwa.

He equally called upon them to meet with Tanzanian diaspora and help them to strengthen their communities by having strong leadership.

The PM also appealed to the envoys to bring the diaspora together and ensure that they are taking part in building the country's industrial economy among other socio-economic activities they will be carrying out there.

Besides, the envoys have been encouraged to take up the task of promoting Kiswahili language in their areas of representations.

"If you make use of your influence to publicise Kiswahili, I believe that the language can be able to generate a lot of employment for the many Tanzanians abroad, especially teachers in the cadre, along with the promotion of the country," he noted.

Speaking on behalf of fellow Ambassadors, Ambassador Kilangi used the opportunity to extend recognition to the PM for meeting with them, pledging to implement all the directives for the benefit of the nation.