Tanzania: Tccia Focuses On Strategic Issues to Spur Growth

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has unveiled its plans to focus on agricultural and industrial and trade issues to ensure its positive results in investment and growth of the national economy.

TCCIA said its 2022's plan aims to continue to join the government's efforts in supporting economic growth and improving the living standards of Tanzanians.

TCCIA President, Paul Koyi, said in achieving that, in the agricultural sector they are planning to invest in agricultural products, as farmers have been facing challenges in the markets.

"These efforts will help in furthering economic growth through the agricultural sector and improving the living conditions of farmers in the country," he said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He further said, in the area of employment, they will conduct business training programs for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) aimed to support them to grow their business, so that they can be self-employed and contribute to the development of the nation.

"The training provided by several institutes including VETA [Vocational Education and Training Authority] has been a major help to many young people to become active in innovations and entrepreneurship in the market," he said.

Moreover, President Koyi said the Chamber's plan to run digitalisation in the governance system and information technology to ensure transparency in providing services to the people and other stakeholders become a model chamber for Africa.

According to him, the chamber is set to provide training programs to the chairperson at the district, regional level to continue work in chamber vision and increase professionalism.

TCCIA's objective is to facilitate private sector development in Tanzania by providing exceptional value to members and the entire business community through the provision of demand-driven services using highly competent staff and modern technologies.