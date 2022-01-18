Kenya: Shock of Bodies Rotting in River Yala - Who Is Killing These People?

Nairobi — Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed and their bodies dumped in River Yala.

Boniface, has posted a thread on Twitter, detailing their visit to Yala Sub County Hospital mortuary where they counted more than 20 decomposing bodies waiting to be disposed off as unclaimed.

They also interviewed a witness, a Mr Okero Kite who said he has retrieved 31 bodies from River Yala since July last year.

On 10th October 2021 alone, Okero said he retrieved 10 bodies.

'Each of the 10 bodies were in individual sacks, and in his own words, each body was neatly packed and sealed like a parcel," Boniface said, quoting the witness.

Since July 2021 Okero kite has removed 31 bodies from River Yala.

So who are these people killed and who is killing them and dumping their bodies.

Interestingly, Okero told the activists that residents usually witness as the bodies are dumped early in the morning or late in the evening, in sacks!

Since Boniface and Khaled say the bodies may be a result of extrajudicial killings, we have sought a comment from authorities at police headquarters and we will publish what they say.

For now, anyone with a missing relative is encouraged to check at the Yala mortuary.

