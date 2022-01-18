Kenya: Kipyegon, Agala Among 100 Athletes Awarded International Scholarships

18 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Kwale — Two-time Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon headlines 100 athletes awarded scholarships by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to guide the sportsmen and women in financial management.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced during the Agnes Tirop Conference in Diani, Ukunda, noting that 60 men and 40 women will be the first beneficiaries of the initiative that the ministry is in partnership with international University ThunderBird School of Global Management.

The beneficiaries will be taken through how funds are managedand understanding the most significant facets in financial matters that are key to career development for those active in sports.

Among others selected are Harambee Starlets players Sharon Aluoch, Vivian Akinyi, Karateka Joslyne Nyakoa, Salma Ali from Tong il Mo Doo, Paralympian Wesley Sang, Beach volleyballer Brackcides Agala and David Sangkok.

"This is just the beginning I want to thank the Thunderbird University for agreeing to work with us in this noble partnership. It will benefit a lot of athletes across all sports disciplines in managing their finances. In the next phase we will have more ladies than men," Amina said.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Aluoch said the scholarship has come in the right time, thanking the ministry for considering team sports.

"It is good that team sport has been considered in the scholarship, most of the time its runners who are considered. The scholarship will open up my mind in terms of financial management and think beyond life after sports," Starlets defender stated.

