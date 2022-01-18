Namibia: We Are Your Sons and Daughters

START accepting that transgender people are your daughters and sons, says Namibia's first Miss Trans Ambassador 2021, Penelope Tatiana Delapoirto (24).

"What we can do is to start accepting the reality that transgender people exist . . . We are humans before we are transgender people," she says.

Delapoirto says being transgender in a free Namibia is "the greatest feeling".

"Every person has the right [to be themselves], although we are violated because of who we are. I would like to inform Namibians we did not choose to become who we are," she says.

Delapoirte, who will hand over her crown this year, says transgender people have dreams and desires just like any other Namibian.

"Therefore you should know that as your children, there's nowhere we want to go.

We will stay here and contribute to the development of this country," she says.

On being crowned as the country's first Miss Trans Ambassador, Delapoirte says: "The platform has been great for me.

I have gained a lot of new experiences.

"I am getting to know what it's like being a queen, and being an advocate for the transgender community at large."

She says the experience has also taught her to be a leader and to be responsible.

The Mariental-born beauty queen says although her reigning year was challenging, she has a great support system, including boyfriend Willie Daniseb Whity, who always motivates her to keep going.

"He always asks me to have faith in God, and I would also like to use this opportunity to thank God for the strength he has given me," she says.

Delapoirte says she is involved with Transgender, Intersex and Androgynous Movement of Namibia and Wings to Transcend Namibia.

She says the two organisations have given her the opportunity to lead and guide young transgender women.

Delaiporte also advocates mental health.

"I was mostly focusing on depression and anxiety issues which have led many transgender people to take their own lives.

I have started a small project where we can join hands and work on such issues," she says.

Delapoirte advises the next Miss Trans Ambassador that being a queen comes with great responsibility, and few people can carry this crown with dignity and responsibility.

"Enjoy the reign, my dearest, but put God first in every move you make," she says.