Namibia: Calling All Aspirant Teenage Models

18 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The organisers of Miss Teen Khorixas say the pageant is all about preparing teenage girls to become models in the future.

Simone Lukas, one of the organisers, says the pageant is open to girls between 14 and 18 years old.

"The beauty pageant brings charity to the less privileged, promotes deserving social causes, and serves as an example of purposeful living to the young, to be the best one can be, and to bring honour and pride to our town as a representative. There are amazing prizes to be won," she said on Thursday.

"The reason why we want teen girls to enter for this pageant is to help our girls gain confidence and to know the responsibilities of a good leader," she said.

Lukas urged all teenage girls to hurry and register for the pageant.

She called on those who want to assist or sponsor Miss Teen Khorixas to do so to ensure a successful event.

Registration costs N$50 and will close on 10 February.

