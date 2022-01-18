Namibia: Amta Managing Director Suspended

THE Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) yesterday placed their managing director Lungameni Lucas on precautionary suspension.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the chairperson of the board of directors, Lorna Shikongo-Kuvare, a number of governance issues were raised, which the board is bound to investigate.

"Given the importance and significance of the issue brought forth, the Amta board in consultation with the Ministry of Public Enterprises concluded that the fairest course would be to place the managing director on precautionary suspension to allow thorough investigations," she said.

She said no further information can be shared on the nature of the issues under investigation until due process has been completed.

Shikongo-Kuvare said for the duration of Lucas' precautionary suspension, deputy executive director of finance administration Knox Imbuwa will act as the interim managing director, supported by the senior managers oversight of the board.

She said the board assures all stakeholders that Amta's business activities and services will continue unhindered.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Lucas said he had nothing to say on the matter.

"Just confirm with the board," he said.

In 2019, The Namibian reported that Lucas allegedly tried to hide information from the board about how much he and his management were being paid.

A blunder by Lucas' secretary at a board meeting in 2018 ended that secret, and exposed the overpaid salaries of Amta executives.

This version of events was revealed by former Amta board chairperson Esther Kaapanda in 2019, who later resigned after frustrations due to a lack of support in cleaning up the agency, established to sell agricultural produce and promote food security in Namibia.

Kaapanda wrote to the then agriculture minister, Alpheus !Naruseb, on 30 November 2018, stating that she had been demanding the salary details of executives from Lucas since early 2018, but these were not provided.

Public enterprises' regulations state that Lucas - as managing director - should not earn more than N$1,3 million, while senior managers should not earn more than N$1 million.

Documents, however, indicate that Lucas earned N$1,5 million, while senior managers earned more than N$1 million annually.

Lucas was allegedly overpaid by N$3,1 million from 2014 to 2018, documents show.

It is unclear at this stage if Lucas' suspension is related to the salary issue.