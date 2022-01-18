Malawi: ECG in Mk16billion Projects Featured

18 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Thomas Psyata

Leadership of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church on Sunday night unveiled the release of about K16 Billion fund dedicated to construction of ECG churches in all the countries it operates in it's 2022-2023 financial year.

ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri announced that it's branch pastors will have to present their building plans before ECG's headquarters for approval.

"Leadership has taken this position to ensure that all ECG churches across the world are modern and help to contribute to infrastructure development of their countries", he said.

He added that all the church leaders must submit plans that do not just stop at constructing prayer houses; but they should also include construction of schools and hospitals.

Beside the fund, Bushiri also took the moment to advise all ECG Pastors across the world to refrain from taking part in partisan politics.

Read the original article on MBC.

