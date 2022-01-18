Sudan: Appointment of Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy Khartoum

18 January 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister Counselor, will serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, at our Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan following Brian Shukan’s nomination as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.  Ambassador Tamlyn will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously as the Director of the Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and then to the Central African Republic.

I am sending Ambassador Tamlyn to Khartoum during this critical juncture in Sudan’s democratic transition with the full confidence of Washington behind her.  Ambassador Tamlyn will serve in this role pending the nomination and confirmation of a U.S. Ambassador to Sudan.

I would like to express my deep appreciation to Chargé Shukan for his exceptional leadership in partnering with Sudanese actors to achieve a democratic transition and to fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice.
Press Statement
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
January 17, 2022

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X