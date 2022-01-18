Tunisia: Public Enterprises-Finance - State Transfers Account for 8.9 of GDP in 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — "The State transfers in 2020 to public structures and enterprises account for 8.9 of GDP, against 7.5% of GDP in 2019," said a report on "Public Enterprises" released Tuesday by the Finance Ministry.

Most of these transfers, i.e. 60%, were channelled to the following institutions and enterprises: STIR, STEG, the Cereals Office, CNSS and CNRPS, the report points out, showing an increase in these transfers from one year to the next.

In 2020, they reached 9.9 billion dinars, a 15% rise compared to 2019 and 21% compared to the forecasts of the 2020 Finance Law.

Besides, the volume of credits granted to these enterprises, with a State guarantee, were up 52% during the period 2016-2020, from 11.2 billion dinars in 2016 to 17.2 billion dinars in 2020, i.e. 14.7% of GDP.

The increase in losses recorded by public enterprises since 2011, notably by phosphate and telecommunications companies, as well as cement factories, has led to a drop in State revenues from public enterprises, which have fallen from 11% in 2010 of the State's total own resources to 3% in 2020, the same source said.

The debts of public institutions to the State grew by 8.2%, to exceed 6.5 billion dinars in 2020, compared to 2019.

These debts are mainly of a fiscal nature (41%), in addition to loans and cash advances (38%).

The sums owed by these enterprises to the State reached 9.3 billion dinars, i.e. up 10% compared to 2019 and of 55% compared to 2018.

These are mainly unpaid premiums (70% of these claims) and they are mainly due to STEG (2.6 billion dinars), the Cereals Office (2 billion dinars) and the Tunisian Company of Refining Industries (1.4 billion dinars).