Cameroon: Ibán Salvador Edu - the Rising Star

He has some hidden talents that are yet to be discovered in the competition.

The 6 shirted player of Equatorial Guinea is an upcoming player to look out for in the ongoing AFCON. His outings in the two matches with his National team have been vivid and glowing. During their last match with Algeria in Douala in the second day matches of the ongoing African Nations Cup, he was voted Man of the Match.

This was a clear indication of his outstanding performance during the match. He was very instrumental in their 1-0 win over Algeria. The victory against the current cup holders was worth celebrating as they were being rated as an underdog in the competition.

Ibán Salvador Edu currently plays in CF Fuenlabrada, in the Spain Segunda División. He was born on 11 December 1995, he is 27 years old and plays forward. He has played 12 matches this season in the Spain Seg...