Cameroon: Minawao Refugees - CAF President Shows Solidarity

18 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Patrice Motsepe during day-two matches at the Roumde Adjia stadium promised the Confederation's continues support.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe has hailed the courage of the Minawao refugees and reiterate the Confederation's wiliness to work-hand-in-glove with them. Mr Motsepe who was a major guest at the Roumde Adjia stadium, took off time between the two matches to visit and have snapshots with the 25 Minawao refugees who were invited to watch the encounters pitting Nigeria to Sudan and Egypt against Guinea Bissau.

During the second day of play in group D, about 25 Minawao refugees mostly from Nigeria were given access to the field to cheer the teams especially the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Their presence in the stadium was facilitated thanks to negotiations between United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Confederation of African Football. According to Luke Isaac, President of the Minawao Refugees, "there...

