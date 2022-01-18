Africa: Malawi-Senegal - A Decisive Game Today

A win for either side will keep their chances of reaching the group stage of the competition alive.

The Flames of Malawi will challenge the Teranga Lions of Senegal today January 18, 2022 in their third and last group B fixture at the ongoing 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium. From all indications, today's game will produce a lot of fireworks as the winner of the game will secure a place in the next round of the competition. Senegal are second in the group with four points. A victory for the Teranga Lions will propel them to the round of 16. That means Senegal will likely face a weaker opponent in the round of 16. Senegal beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe 1-0 and drew 0-0 with the Silly National of Guinea.

A win for Malawi will give them their first chance to reach the second round of the competition. Malawi will have a full squad for today's game despite the absence of team captain Limbikani Mzava who has replaced. The Flames have never qualified for the knockout stage of the competition and are expected to put up a good fight against Senegal in their last group game. Senegal had been hit by Covid-19. Ismaïla Sarr was in Barcelona last week for an update on his ongoing injury and will be monitored ah...