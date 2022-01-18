Africa: Zimbabwe-Guinea - Fighting for Honour, Assurance

Both teams will be meeting today at the Ahmadou Ahijo stadium within the framework of their last group B campaign.

As the tussle for a place in the round of 16 continues in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Guinea squares off against Zimbabwe at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium today January 18, 2022. The match to begin at 5 p.m. counts for the last group B fixture for both sides. While Guinea who tops the group with four points will be battling to seal their spot in the eighth finals, the Warriors of Zimbabwe may just be tussling for honour given that they have very slim chances of making it to the next round. The Warriors are currently pointless after suffering two straight defeats. They were beaten by Senegal in the opener before Malawi overpowered them in the second group game. Even if they win today's encounter, the warriors may be dealing with the reality of not going past the group stage in all their five AFCON appearances and will just play for honour and avoid losing all their group games. Despite the reality, coach Norman Mapeza of Zimbabwe is still very positive hoping to get better results.

On the other hand, Guinea is toping the group with four points and has all its chances of going through to the next....