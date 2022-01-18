Cameroon/Ghana: Clash Ghana Comoros - Must Win Match for Black Stars

With only one point in their account, the Ghanaian team needs to beat the Comoros to keep their round two hopes alive.

The Black Stars of Ghana will today clash against the Comoros in one of group C encounters to take place at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua. Both teams have already jetted into the northern part of the country and carried out light exercises aimed at enabling the players adapt very fast to the new environment. It will be the first time Ghana and the Comoros are meeting at the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations. During their other two international meetings, Ghana won one and drew the other.

At the ongoing 33rd edition of the AFCON, one of Africa's soccer powerhouses, the Black Stars of Ghana, are in a dilemma. They have registered only one point so far in the competition after losing one match and drew one. Though their recent dismal performance has been attributed to lack proper preparation and lack of concentration by the players, the match against the Comoros is a must win encounter. If they do not, it will be the first time since 2006 that the Ghanaian national team is failing to win at least one group stage match in all their previous 22 appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the other hand, the...