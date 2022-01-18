Cameroon/Ghana: Clash Ghana Comoros - Must Win Match for Black Stars

18 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

With only one point in their account, the Ghanaian team needs to beat the Comoros to keep their round two hopes alive.

The Black Stars of Ghana will today clash against the Comoros in one of group C encounters to take place at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua. Both teams have already jetted into the northern part of the country and carried out light exercises aimed at enabling the players adapt very fast to the new environment. It will be the first time Ghana and the Comoros are meeting at the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations. During their other two international meetings, Ghana won one and drew the other.

At the ongoing 33rd edition of the AFCON, one of Africa's soccer powerhouses, the Black Stars of Ghana, are in a dilemma. They have registered only one point so far in the competition after losing one match and drew one. Though their recent dismal performance has been attributed to lack proper preparation and lack of concentration by the players, the match against the Comoros is a must win encounter. If they do not, it will be the first time since 2006 that the Ghanaian national team is failing to win at least one group stage match in all their previous 22 appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the other hand, the...

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X