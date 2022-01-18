Namibia: Hockey Off to Great Start in AFCON

Namibia women's national field hockey team started their campaign at this year's Africa Cup of Nations Field Hockey 2022 on a positive note, defeating Uganda 3-0 in their opening match yesterday.

Skipper Wiandri Ludwig said it was a tough game but they learnt a lot.

"We didn't know what to expect from them. They came out hot on us, and we weren't ready for the first two halves. We had a good talk during half time and got a few tips, and came out harder in the third quarter of the match, where we capitalised," she said.

Their second match is against South Africa today - and according to Ludwig, they will have to improve on various aspects heading forward.

"We have learned a lot from this match and moving forward, we will have to improve on our ball speed and running lines, as well as attacking against South Africa. We are adapting with the weather, sweating a lot and I think it's going great," she said.

Namibia scored her goals in the last two halves of the game, with debutants to international hockey Sascha Brinkmann and Anthea Coetzee both registering their names on the scoresheet with a goal apiece.

In an interview with Namibia Hockey Union media desk, the two said it was a dream come true and a special moment to score on their debut.

Taramarie Myburgh scored the third goal.

Namibia are in Pool A alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Namibia's men's team was due to play late yesterday.