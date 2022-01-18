Egypt: Cameroon-Egypt - Ambassador Appreciates Growing Cooperation

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute granted a farewell audience to Ambassador Medhat Mohamed Kamal Elmeligy on January 17, 2022.

After four years at the helm of Egypt's diplomatic mission, Ambassador Medhat Mohamed Kamal Elmeligy has expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation between Cameroon and Egypt. He spoke at the Star Building in Yaounde on January 17, 2022 after a farewell audience Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute granted him.

Talking to the press after their discussions, the Egyptian diplomat declared, "I am really satisfied with the level of cooperation between Cameroon and Egypt." He disclosed that during his four years of service, cooperation between Cameroon and Egypt grew in domains such as education. He said Cameroon is one of the countries that receives the highest number of scholarships from Egypt as because of the bilingual nature of the country, scholarships are awarded to both English-speaking and French-speaking students. Still in the educational domain, the Ambassador said Egypt has also been building the capacities of Cameroonians.

He lauded the bilateral cooperation in the economic domains and made clear that in the near future there will likely be an Egyptian wood processing factory in Cameroon. Egypt, he disclosed, is one of the highest wood importing countries in the world. &nb...