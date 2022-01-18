Namibia: Efidi Lomulunga Headman Dies

18 January 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Oukwanyama Traditional Authority is mourning the death of its long-serving headman of the Efidi Lomulunga village in Ongwediva, Simon Kaupa Mwatotele.

He was 89-years old.

Mwatotele, who was also an acting headman of Elyambala village, is the fourth traditional leader to have died in the north in recent weeks.

Oukwanyama Traditional Authority chairperson Elias Uaandja said Mwatotele died last Saturday at Oshakati hospital.

Oukwanyama recently lost one of its key leaders, Onamutayi senior councilor, Amon Shipanga.

Uaandja remembered the two traditional leaders as good leaders.

He further said the leaders were helpers and good advisors especially in issues pertaining to traditional authority issues.

"I am informed that Shipanga will be buried on Saturday, while Mwatotele's funeral arrangements will be announced in due course," he said. He, on behalf of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, extended condolences to the bereaved families.

A relative of the late Mwatotele, Ailli Nanguloshi Nghilengwa described him as a unifier and a friendly person.

"We lost a leader. He left us with many questions. Who will inherit his peaceful mind?" she asked.

Others who passed on are the two Ondonga Traditional councillors Vilho Kamanja, and his colleague Kashona ka Malulu. - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X