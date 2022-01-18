Namibia: Efidi Lomulunga Headman Dies

The Oukwanyama Traditional Authority is mourning the death of its long-serving headman of the Efidi Lomulunga village in Ongwediva, Simon Kaupa Mwatotele.

He was 89-years old.

Mwatotele, who was also an acting headman of Elyambala village, is the fourth traditional leader to have died in the north in recent weeks.

Oukwanyama Traditional Authority chairperson Elias Uaandja said Mwatotele died last Saturday at Oshakati hospital.

Oukwanyama recently lost one of its key leaders, Onamutayi senior councilor, Amon Shipanga.

Uaandja remembered the two traditional leaders as good leaders.

He further said the leaders were helpers and good advisors especially in issues pertaining to traditional authority issues.

"I am informed that Shipanga will be buried on Saturday, while Mwatotele's funeral arrangements will be announced in due course," he said. He, on behalf of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, extended condolences to the bereaved families.

A relative of the late Mwatotele, Ailli Nanguloshi Nghilengwa described him as a unifier and a friendly person.

"We lost a leader. He left us with many questions. Who will inherit his peaceful mind?" she asked.

Others who passed on are the two Ondonga Traditional councillors Vilho Kamanja, and his colleague Kashona ka Malulu. - vkaapanda@nepc.com.na