Namibia: Water Crisis Hits Northern Regions

Low pressure in NamWater's pipes in the northern regions is forcing residents to walk long distances to fetch water from the wells and boreholes for human consumption.

The water crisis affects a myriad of constituencies in the Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto regions and has been a growing challenge since the low pressure in the pipes started.

The lack of rain in the north further exacerbates the situation.

Regional councillors said they reported this situation to NamWater but has not been solved.

Speaking to New Era, the chairperson of Omusati Regional Council Andreas Shintama described the water crisis as the main challenge that affects residents on a daily basis since some do not have access to clean water anymore.

Shintama said Omusati has many constituencies that are affected by low water pressure and residents feel the government has failed to solve the water crisis.

"This crisis does not only involve human beings but animals too. People travel as far as 10km or so, just to come access water for their livestock," he stressed.

He said some residents have to spend many hours at the taps waiting for their containers to be filled while some have to drink salty water from the boreholes.

Festus Ikanda, who is a regional councillor for Epembe constituency in the Ohangwena region, said mothers travel long distances looking for clean water for their young ones, since they cannot drink water from the boreholes and wells.

"Residents are always crying in front of my office, I have been trying my best but nothing has been done yet," he said.

He added that sometimes, you will find one well serving three villages since some villages do not have wells.

Also speaking to New Era, mayor of Omuthiya Town Council, Johannes Ndeutapo described the low pressure of water as one of the big challenges in the town.

Ndeutapo said their taps do not always work and some houses will go without water, especially during the night.

Spokesperson John Shigwedha confirmed that NamWater is aware of the situation and said they are visiting the four regions in the north to fully familiarise themselves with the situation affecting the people.

He further said that NamWater had been visiting the Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Oshikoto regions and engaged the governors and community members to share their inputs on the situation.

Shigwedha said some parts of the regions are fortunate that they have boreholes, because they now survive by drawing water from there.

He comforted the communities, saying NamWater intends to multiply water points in most affected areas.

"Many arrangements are being implemented to solve the problem. NamWater pledged to increase the capacity of the water distribution system in Ondangwa, Oshakati, Outapi and so on to uplift the water points within these areas," he said.

He stressed that the company's CEO and senior management have visited the main water pipe that runs from Angola to monitor the flow and the pressure of the water.

Shigwedha said NamWater is also constructing canals to make water accessible for livestock.

"Instantaneous actions are underway to halt this challenging issue," he added.