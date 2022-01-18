Namibia: Scrapping of PCR Tests for Fully Vaccinated Welcomed

Cross-border lorry drivers have welcomed the new Covid-19 regulations that allow fully vaccinated Namibians to enter the country without presenting a negative PCR test result upon entry.

Minister of health Kalumbi Shangula announced the new regulation during the 39th Covid-19 public health briefing last week. Simon Shiweda who transports fish to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, says the announcement is a relief for truck drivers.

"These negative results cost a lot of money in bribes, especially in Zambia. Negative test results are a lucrative business in that country. Even if you want to be tested, the officials will just tell you to pay and give you the negative results without testing you," he claims.

Shiweda adds that the whole of the SADC region should consider scrapping PCR testing because it has escalated corruption activities at national borders. Martin Mufalo is among the first cross-border lorry drivers to be vaccinated. He received his first jab in June last year, which he says did not bring him any financial relief.

"Some employers have been deducting the PCR test payments from us and it really hurts our pockets. The government should have considered this a long time ago.

"We are only good essential workers when we bring goods into the country but we have no financial relief when it comes to the PCR test requirements," Mufalo says.

CALL TO EMULATE NAMIBIA

The FP du Toit Group, which has a large number of cross-border lorry drivers, also welcomed the announcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group CEO, Stephan Terblanche, also says the announcement will bring financial relief to many companies and their employees.

Terblanche says although 90% of his staff have been vaccinated, they are still required to do the PCR test because South Africa and Botswana require it.

"The showing of 'vaccination cards' must become a SADC initiative. This will drastically stimulate trade between SADC countries and set an example for the rest of the world," says Terblanche.

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) also applauded the health ministry for the move, saying it will result in truckers spending less time at border posts.

The group acting manager for corporate communication, Maria Paulus, says this will also result in the improvement of border efficiency as well as ensure the seamless movement of people.

Paulus says the WBCG sees the implementation of the new Covid-19 regulations as a step in a positive direction not only for the transport and logistics sector but a win for businesses.

"Furthermore, we believe that this will further reduce the cost of doing business, increase efficiency in trade facilitation, the removal of non-tariff barriers and position Namibia as the logistics hub for southern Africa. We urge all SADC member states to reciprocate this best practice," she says.

Paulus further called on transport companies to promote Covid-19 vaccination among lorry drivers, which she believes will ensure seamless transportation of cargo into Namibia.