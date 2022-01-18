Zimbabwe: 400 Students Get Scholarships From Ambassador Angel

18 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Ambassador Uebert Angel has paid scholarships for more than 400 college students as he answers to the call by President Mnangagwa to assist Zimbabweans, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds access tertiary education.

Ambassador Angel is the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large, whose works of philanthropy aims at paying tuition for 10 000 university and college students countrywide.

The facility was created at the behest of President Mnangagwa is still open and applicants can visit the www.opeaal.co.zw website or write an email to [email protected] explaining why they deserve such help.

