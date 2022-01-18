Namibia: Former MP Kandjii in Custody

Controversial former Swapo member of parliament and boxing administrator Ambrosius Kandjii has been held at the Witvlei police station since 28 December for allegedly being in violation of a protection order and malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed this.

Kandjii, the former Katutura Central constituency councillor was arrested at Aminuis, Omaheke region for allegedly violating a protection order. The court order was at the request of his wife.

The 49-year-old former National Council member's first court appearance was on 31 December and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 11 February.

Meanwhile, in April last year, Kandjii spent a weekend at the police cells after he was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her at his house in Windhoek, Katutura.

At that time, Shikwambi said Kandjii was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

It is alleged a 31-year-old female went to Kandjii' s house to seek his assistance to be registered for the emergency income grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for previously being a taxpayer.

The EIG was a once-off N$750 provision by the government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the less fortunate. However, an argument broke out, allegedly resulting in Kandjii punching the woman in the face and later pointing a gun at her.

At the same time last year, Kandjii was also facing prosecution for another assault incident that took place on the same day. It is alleged he maliciously damaged the bonnet and windscreen of a car of a 26-year-old man who was in the company of the woman. He is further alleged to have assaulted him as well.

However, charges of the alleged assault on the 31-year-old woman against Kandjii were later withdrawn after the court could not locate his docket.

It's not the first time Kandjii has escaped the long arm of the law.

In August 2007, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) agents arrested Kandjii, then a regional sport development officer in the ministry of youth, for allegedly using a government vehicle without permission to transport delegates to a Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) Congress in Windhoek.

However, the Windhoek Magistrate's Court later dismissed the charges.