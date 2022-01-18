Zimbabwe: Zim Under-19 Lose to Pakistan By 115 Runs

ZIMBABWE Under-19 team found the going tough when they lost to Pakistan Under-19 by 115 runs in their second ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

The Zimbabweans, who had kicked off their campaign with a huge win over Papua New Guinea at the weekend, could not handle the pressure from the two-time champions. The Asians were superior with the bat after reaching 315/9 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan's opener Haseebullah put on the highest score of the tournament so far with 135 from 155 balls as he and Irfan Khan combined for a 192-run third-wicket partnership.

Irfan was forced to go for 81 from 77 balls, including eight fours, after being caught by David Bennett off the bowling of Mcgini Dube.

Zimbabwe continued the fightback, led by right-arm seamer Alex Falao, who took the wicket of Haseebullah on his way to five for 58 as Pakistan ended with 315 for nine.

The Chevrons had already produced a score higher than this against Papua New Guinea in their opening game of Group C but faltered in this chase.

Matthew Welch and Steven Saul combined at the top of the order to put on 34 for the first wicket.

The next six wickets fell for 77 runs before a timely partnership of 83 runs between Bennett and Mataranyika gave Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope.

But with Bennett's dismissal they were left needing 121 runs with only 58 balls remaining, Mataranyika followed his partner back to the hutch two balls later before the final wicket of Mcgini Dube fell to hand Pakistan a convincing 115-run victory.

Scorecard:

Pakistan Under-19s - 315-9 in 50 overs (Haseebullah Khan 135, Irfan Khan 75, Abdul Faseeh 27; Alex Falao 5/58, Mcgini Dube 3/68)

Zimbabwe Under-19s - 200 all out in 42.4 overs (Brian Bennett 83, Matthew Welch 26, Tendekai Mataranyika 26; Awais Ali 6/56, Zeeshan Zameer 2/32, Ahmed Khan 2/40)

Fixtures:

Today

England v Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa v Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Afghanistan v PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago