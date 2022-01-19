Zimbabwe/Guinea: Guinea Lose to Zimbabwe but Advance to Second Round

Guinea play Zimbabwe in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2022.

Despite two defeats in the first two matchdays, Norman Mapeza's Zimbabwe won against Guinea (2-1) on Tuesday evening at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium in Yaoundé.

A historic meeting between the Warriors and the Syli National, since it was led by the Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga who became the first female referee to officiate during a TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match.

In the first half, the foals of Norman Mapeza entered with the firm intention of achieving a positive result and thus creating the game.

15', Tigere sent a shot from outside the preparation area, which grazed the right post of Aly Keita.

A few minutes later, Guinea responded with collective action. Kane took a cross from the right, but the leather did not deceive the Zimbabwean keeper.

26', Knowledge Musona headed in a corner from Never Tigere to open the scoring.

The Warriors managed to double the mark against the foals of Kaba Diawara just before the break.

On the restart, Sily National reduced the mark by their captain Naby Keita.

The attacking midfielder of Liverpool concluded a nice individual work by dribbling two defenders to restart the game.

After this achievement, the Guineans continued to push but without being able to reach the goals of Talbert Shumba.

A victory for the Warriors who save the honor in the tournament.

Sily National finished the group stage with four points and moved into second place in Group C, securing a place in the round of 16.

What they said after the game

Norman Mapeza (Coach, Zimbabwe):

"We saw a good match. We played well, unlike the matches against Senegal or Malawi. I would like to thank my players who controlled the game especially during the first half. In the second half and after having conceded a goal, my players who lack experience were somewhat unsettled".

Kaba Diawara (Coach, Guinea):

"The Zimbabwe team refused to play in the first half especially when they opened the scoring. After this achievement, we tried to go up the score without succeeding against a compact defense around their goalkeeper. for the round of 16, we'll do without our captain, Naby Keita for multiple cards. It's sad for us, but it's up to us to raise our heads and prepare well for the next step, especially in serenity".