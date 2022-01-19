Nigeria: Aregbesola Orders Shooting of Jailbreakers

Premium Times
Owerri prison break.
18 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has ordered officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to shoot dead any person who attempts to attack a prison facility across the country.

The minister who noted that the Correctional (Prison) facility was a red zone, said anyone who attempted to break the facility should be recovered dead and should not be alive to tell the story.

The minister who gave the directive while addressing senior officers at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the NCoS during an official inspection tour of the facility on Monday, said the officers must make it impossible for any attacker to penetrate the facility.

According to him, such an attempt must remain an attempt.

He said the attacks on the custodial centers were not acceptable and must stop, adding that any attempt must henceforth be resisted with brutal force.

Aregbesola said, "The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. This is a red zone, a dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to break the facility is already dead. He must not live to tell the story.

"Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don't shoot to injure but shoot to kill for any reason.

"This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people."

"I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility. You must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facility. You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to attack or invade this facility and an attempt must remain an attempt."

