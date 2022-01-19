Nigeria: After 13 Years, Comedian Ay, Wife Welcome Second Child

Iconic Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun fondly called AY, is currently in an ecstatic mood as he and his wife have welcomed their second child after 13 years.

The funnyman who has already named his newborn, Ayomide, welcomed the bundle of joy 13 years after they had their first child, Michelle.

In a post via his official Instagram account, the humour merchant stated that his family's prayers in the last 13 years has been answered.

He wrote, "Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a big sister.

"Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes. Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."