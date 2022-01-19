Nigeria: Eagles Go Full Throttle Against Guinea Bissau to Round Up Group Campaign

Nigeria's Group D campaign at the AFCON 2021 in Garoua, Cameroon will be rounded off with the clash with Guinea Bissau at Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua at 8pm tonight.

With maximum six points from the victories against Egypt and Sudan, Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his wards are already assured of a Last 16 berth but are not ready to take their legs off the throttle as Guinea Bissau come to town to taste the firing powers of Super Eagles.

Versatile defender Chidozie Awaziem has been confirmed by Super Eagles' medics to have returned to full fitness, on the eve of the team's final group phase game

The athletic right back, who can also play in central defence, is likely to get a taste of AFCON action when the three-time champions take the pitch against the competition debutants

The Alanyaspor FC of Turkey player did not play any part in the team's two previous games against Egypt and Sudan, and is keen to have a taste of the action in his second Africa Cup of Nations outing, having been part of the bronze-winning squad in Egypt 30 months ago.

Nigeria top Group D with 6 points and are insurmountable going into the last round of matches, with three-pointer Egypt, who are second on the log and also with the arithmetic possibility of ending up with 6 points, having lost to the Eagles in their first match and therefore inferior to Nigeria on the head-to-take rule that takes premium in team ranking here.

Eguavoen restated his team's resolve yesterday: "There is no room for complacency. We want to remain at the high level that we have found ourselves and that means putting in the solid shift that will continue to guarantee victory in our matches."

In the second match of Group D, Egypt's Pharaohs will contend with Sudan's Falcons of Jediane. The Sudanese have only one point and would be able to proceed if they snatch all three points from the seven-time champions.