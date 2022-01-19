Nigeria: House to Reintroduce Electoral Act Amendment Bill Wednesday

18 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Abuja — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which was rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari, will be reintroduced Wednesday for a rework by the lawmakers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in December rejected the Bill, citing issues with direct primary provisions.

Gbajabiamila, in his welcome address at the resumption of plenary Tuesday while chiding the appalling argument that lack of proper membership registration of the political parties was among the reasons why the Bill should be rejected, however stated that a credible electoral law is what the people want and that is what they will get.

He also assured Nigerians that the lawmakers will prioritize action to pass the constitutional amendment bill.

Thereafter, the lawmakers went into a close door session.

Details later...

