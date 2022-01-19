Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu - Lockdown Enters Second Day Across South-East

Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial for treason.

There were multiple attacks by armed persons suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the controversial sit-at-home order across Nigeria's South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that there were indications that the residents of the region might be forced to observe a four-day lockdown from Monday following Kanu's resumed treason trial.

On Monday, many residents of the five states in the region - Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia and Imo - complied with the controversial sit-at-home as roads were deserted. Many banks and filling stations did not also open for business.

The Nation newspaper had reported on Monday that masked gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB, attacked Obollo-Afor town in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east, and dispersed residents who opened their shops for business. They also burnt a tricycle of a resident and a Sienna vehicle belonging to a vigilante group, Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch, in the attack, the paper had said.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that unknown gunmen attacked Amauke and Ogrute communities in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local government Area, Enugu State snatching a motorcycle from an unidentified cyclist and breaking the head of another resident.

On Tuesday, roads remained empty across many parts of the South-east. Banks and filling stations were also shut as residents continued observing the sit-at-home order declared by the IPOB group

"I dey go home. My fuel don finish and filling stations no open," a commercial bus driver in Enugu said when asked if he was fully out for work.

However, some youth suspected to be members of IPOB invaded a Catholic church in Onitsha, Anambra State, Tuesday.

Daily Post reported that the thugs, armed with clubs, invaded the church while the morning mass was on. They demanded an explanation from the presiding priest on why he was holding service on the day Mr Kanu was scheduled to appear in court.

In Imo State, residents, especially of Orlu town and Owerri Municipal, on Tuesday, stayed indoors to observe the sit-at-home order. Daily Post also reported that the state secretariat, motor parks, schools, banks, shops and markets across the major cities were all shut down.

In Ebonyi State, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there was partial compliance to the sit-at-home order on Tuesday.

"The lockdown is not completely observed here; (although) filling Stations, banks are not open but in International Market Abakaliki, some of the shops are open," Solomon Alegu, a resident of Abakaliki, the Ebony State capital, told this paper on Tuesday.

In Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the compliance to the order was total as residents remained indoors. Vanguard reported that from the morning hours, economic activities were paralyzed in the area as markets and street shops remained closed.

IPOB, a group agitating for the creation of the state of Biafra from the South-east and South-south, has been linked to deadly attacks in the two regions. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, is currently being tried for alleged treason.

Mr Kanu appeared before a federal court in Abuja Tuesday. His trial continues on Wednesday.