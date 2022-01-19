Nigerian Restaurant Management Platform Orda Gets $1.1m, Wants to Be the Toast of Africa

18 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Cloud-based point of sales for small, medium and large-sized restaurants has increased tremendously in both size and popularity. The market, dominated by incumbents like Toast and upcoming players such as MarginEdge and Brazil's Zak, has its value pegged at over $70 billion globally and is expected to reach $116 billion in the next four years.

As with most technologies, Africa is playing catch up in this food-tech segment. But a few startups are paying attention to the market, positioning themselves to become top players when it matures. One such startup is Nigeria's Orda, formerly known as StarKitchens. Today, it is announcing that it has secured a $1.1 million pre-seed round to scale its software across Africa.

