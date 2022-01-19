Kenya: Noc-K Believes More Women Will Be Empowered in the Run Up to Paris 2024

Kwale, Diani — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is determined to deliver an enabling environment for women athletes to blossom.

Speaking during the Agnes Tirop Conference in Diani, Secretary General Francis Mutuku said more women will be empowered ostensibly to bolster their chances of qualifying for Paris 2022 Games.

"NOCK has been in the forefront of ensuring that women are empowered in sports to enable them compete at the highest level. Between 2008 Beijing Olympics and Tokyo 2020, we have witnessed a 166 percent participation increase in women at the summer Games," Mutuku, who was one of the panelists at the conference said.

"The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham in July and we are determined to also see growing numbers for women's participation, as we target medals in Birmingham, I'm glad to inform you that women are already off the block. Women's cricket and netball teams have been to qualifiers before," said Mutuku.

But the NOC-K official candidly admitted that there is disparity in as far as opportunities are concerned.

He said: "We still have a women's teams being managed by male officials which I honestly think shouldn't be encouraged. Team funding has favored men much compared to their lady counterparts. A case in mind is Harambee Stars who have a bigger funding than the Starlets, yet the ladies deliver with the little they get. If we increase the funding of women we can go far."

Mutuku gave an example of Tokyo 2020 where there were more women than men competitors.

"We gave grants to Malkia Strikers and Lioness Rugby team and they went on to qualify for Tokyo, with the grants they realized their potential in sport and qualified for the Games," said Mutuku, adding that there are more opportunities for women in terms of scholarship.

He went on: "In 2008 Beijing we had 8 women, 2008 in London 2012, 42 in Rio and 48 in Tokyo which was 55% of the team composition."

In another development, stakeholders want the two-thirds gender rule should be enforced with immediate effect in Federations and at club levels, the Catherine Ndereba Committee on Gender Welfare has recommended.

The Committee is concerned that men are still the majority in most Federation boards at 76 percent.

The Committee believes that the two thirds rule will create a gender-friendly climate that will become a standard feature of sporting institutions in Kenya.

"We need to constitute a permanent Gender Equality Committee that should be embedded in Federation constitutions," Ndereba says.

The Committee also wants quarterly submissions of reports to the Sports Registrar and the need to develop a vetting process for all Federation leaders which includes peer review from members of the opposite gender.

Federation are also being urged to distribute coaching positions and other technical training opportunities equally between genders.

