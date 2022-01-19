Rwanda/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea - Rwandan Mukansanga Referees Her First Afcon Match

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga inked her name in world football books on Tuesday as she became the first female knight of the whistle to officiate at the men's African Cup of Nations.

Zimbabwe stunned Guinea 2-1.

Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi scored for the victors, whereas Liverpool forward Naby Keita netted the consolation strike for Guinea. Even with the win, however, Zimbabwe finished bottom of the group with three points, and are out of the competition.

Coming from Rwanda, a country in East Africa that has over the years clamored for women empowerment, Mukasanga's story will not only inspire women in her native land but the rest of Africa and the world at large.

Mukansanga has already been assigned in the tournament as she was in charge of VAR during the game between Guinea and Malawi in Bafoussam but this evening will be her biggest test as she is at the helm of affairs.

Born and raised in Rusizi district, Mukasanga holds a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and Midwifery from the University of Gitwe and had aspired to become a basketball player before turning to football.

She started officiating in Rwanda Premier League and the women league in 2008 after which she upgraded to a CAF referee and started to officiate in continental matches.

She officiated at the 2015 CECAFA Cup, the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations, the 2018 Under-17 Women World Cup in Uruguay, the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup in France and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Next big step? She could probably be listed among referees to handle the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.