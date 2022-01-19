Ethiopia: News - Journalist Meaza Mohammed Released From Detention

(File photo)
18 January 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Journalist Meaza, the co-founder of online media outlet, Roha Media, who previously worked at Abbay media is released from detention this afternoon.

Meaza was arrested while on her way to work by plain clothed security forces more in the first week of December last year.

According to her husband, Robel Gebeyehu, the police neither searched her residence nor provided explanations as to why she was arrested at the time. Meaza was never brought to a court, leading to her defense team to file habeas corpus at the Federal First Instance court 2nd bench. However, at the hearing on December 23, 2021, the police failed to appear in court and explain why it will not release Meaza, Robel said. At another hearing on December 27, Addis Abeba police failed to present her to the court, according to Robel who added, "Instead they explained to the court through a letter that she can't be brought to court since she was arrested by the state of emergency command post."

The circumstances of her release today are not clear.

