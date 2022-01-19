Southern Africa: SADC Extends Military Mission to Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has noted the good progress made in the fight against terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado since the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and decided to extend the mission's mandate with the associated budgetary implications.

The decision is included in the final communiqué from the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on 12 January in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe. The communique also approved the framework for support to Mozambique in addressing terrorism which outlines, among others, actions for consolidating peace, security, and the socio-economic recovery of Cabo Delgado.

The final statement from the summit did not say how long the SAMIM mandate will be extended for - but, according to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticias", the extension will initially be for a period of three months, with a budget of US$29.5 million.

Addressing the opening session of the summit, the current SADC Chairperson, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, urged regional bloc member states to stick together and ensure that SAMIM remains multidimensional and comprehensive.

He pointed out that the collective mission in Mozambique is paramount and ongoing, and the stakes for all the Member States are high because they are fighting for regional stability.

Chakwera welcomed the comprehensive Cabo Delgado Reconstruction Plan launched by his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi which seeks to provide humanitarian support to the affected population, including internally displaced persons, and uplift living standards.

Speaking at a press conference after the summit, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said the meeting had also dealt with the need to build up the capacity of the Mozambican defence and security forces. He was optimistic about the current military situation in Cabo Delgado and said that all the bases from which the terrorists used to plan their actions are now in the hands of the Mozambican forces.