Mozambique: Price of Wheat Flour Set to Rise

18 January 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

One of the main food processing companies in Mozambique, Companhia Industrial de Matola (CIM), has announced an 11 per cent increase in the price of wheat flour, leading to fears that the price of bread will now rise, reports the independent newssheet "Mediafax" on 12 January.

CIM announced that a 50-kilo sack of wheat flour, which used to cost 1,800 meticais (about US$28 at the current exchange rate), will cost 2,000 meticais from 15 January. To justify the increase, CIM cited the increase in the world market price of wheat and increased fuel and energy prices.

Mozambican bakers had already been complaining of rising costs, and the CIM announcement appears to make an increase in the price of bread almost inevitable.

However, the chairperson of the Mozambican Bakers' Association (Amopao), Victor Miguel, promised that there will be no increase in bread prices this month. He said Amopao is studying the implications of the CIM announcement and waiting to see whether, as expected, the other milling companies follow suit.

Miguel said that the bakers might increase the price of bread in late February or March when negotiations begin between the government, trade unions, and employers' associations about the 2022 increase in the statutory minimum wage.

