Mozambique: Tax Authority Collects 287 Billion Meticais in Revenue

The Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) collected more than 278 billion meticais (about US$4.3 billion, at the current exchange rate), during 2021, which was 105 per cent of the target figure of 265 billion meticais.

Addressing the opening session of a meeting of the AT Board of Directors in Maputo on 10 January, the AT Chairperson, Amelia Muendane, said that domestic taxes had contributed 204 billion meticais, amounting to 77 per cent of the total tax revenue, while taxes on foreign trade had raised 74 billion, or 23 per cent.

Muendane stated that taxes on incomes (both the profit tax and personal income tax) reached 104.74 per cent of the target, while Value Added Tax (VAT) collected was 101 per cent of the target. The tax on petroleum activities brought in 124.46 per cent of the target, driven by growing demand for energy following the resumption of economic activity.

On the other hand, the strengthening of internal control systems and the fight against corruption led to disciplinary proceedings against 57 officials: 13 of these were sacked or expelled, 19 were demoted, 14 were fined, four were given public reprimands and seven were acquitted.

As for this year, Muendane declared that the AT plans to reach the annual target of 293 billion meticais in tax revenue, which would be a growth of about six per cent.