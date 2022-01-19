Mozambique: Illicit Import Racket Shut Down By Authorities

The Public Prosecutor's Office announced on 17 January that it has uncovered a racket whereby customs exemptions worth US$18.6 million were illicitly issued to import goods supposedly for the benefit of people displaced from their homes by terrorist raids in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Key to the scheme was a customs clearance agent who submitted requests for exemption from customs duties for the import of second-hand clothes and printed fabrics that would be donated to the victims of terrorism. But in reality the imported goods were not used to benefit any displaced people in Cabo Delgado. Instead, the documents facilitated the duty free importation of a wide range of goods, including vehicles.

This network of corruption, the prosecutors said, included senior customs staff, customs clearance agents, and businesspeople of Indian, Pakistani, and Lebanese origin.

The members of this network defrauded the Mozambican state of 1.209 billion meticais (over US$18 million at the current exchange rate). They invested the money in shops, vehicle sales stands, luxury cars, and the building of hotels, condominiums, and tourism resorts.

Prosecutors have now confiscated some of the cars and other assets acquired, and some of the remaining money.

The note says that charges have been laid against the suspects but does not name any of them.