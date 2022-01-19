Mozambique: Hcb Plans to Produce 14,228 Gigawatt-Hours in 2022

The company Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), which operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi River, in the western province of Tete, has announced that it plans to produce 14,228 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2022.

A press release from HCB said that this target takes into account planned stoppages for maintenance and the rehabilitation of the generating facilities.

In 2021, HCB produced 14,990 gigawatt-hours, which was 6.2 per cent higher than the target planned for the year, but two per cent lower than production in 2020.

The availability of water should be no problem for HCB this year. As of 31 December, the level of the Cahora Bassa reservoir was 320.01 metres above sea level - which means that the reservoir was 72 per cent full.