Mozambique: Police Arrest Maputo Drug Dealers

18 January 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Mozambican police have announced that an operation against drug traffickers on 8 January resulted in the arrest of two of the main suppliers of illicit drugs in the part of the city so notorious for drug trafficking that it is commonly referred to as "Colombia".

This area is part of the "military zone", so-called because former members of the armed forces live in many of the houses.

The spokesperson for the Maputo City Police Command, Leonel Muchina, told reporters on 10 January that "we launched an operation in that area and we detained two individuals who are main drug suppliers in so-called Colombia".

When the police moved in to make the arrests, they came under attack from other people whom they believe are also drug dealers. This forced the police officers to open fire to disperse the attackers.

Muchina also announced that the police have detained a member of a gang specialising in armed robbery against vehicles. The suspect was in possession of a pistol, and the police are now hunting down other members of the gang.

