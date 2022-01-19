Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Gradually Falling

18 January 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Health authorities reported on 16 January that the positivity rate among people tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has continued to decline.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be infected by the virus) fell from 29.03 per cent on 13 January to 24.15 per cent on 14 January, to 22.15 per cent on 15 January, and to 20.18 per cent on 16 January.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 1,182,617 people have been tested for the coronavirus. In the previous 24 hours, 284 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-129 in Mozambique to 219,081.

The Ministry release reported a further four deaths from Covid-19.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X