Mozambique: Covid-19 - Positivity Rate Gradually Falling

Health authorities reported on 16 January that the positivity rate among people tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has continued to decline.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be infected by the virus) fell from 29.03 per cent on 13 January to 24.15 per cent on 14 January, to 22.15 per cent on 15 January, and to 20.18 per cent on 16 January.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic 1,182,617 people have been tested for the coronavirus. In the previous 24 hours, 284 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-129 in Mozambique to 219,081.

The Ministry release reported a further four deaths from Covid-19.