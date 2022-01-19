Mozambique: 1.49 Per Cent Inflation in December

The expected hike in Mozambican prices in December did not materialise, despite the festive season. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), citing the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira), inflation in December was only 1.49 per cent.

The major price rises during the month were for fresh prawns (24 per cent), coconuts (17.9 per cent), live chickens (13.3 per cent), onions (16.8 per cent), tomatoes (10.9 per cent), and fresh fish (2.1 per cent).

The price of a few goods declined - hair gel by 1.6 per cent, refrigerators by 1.1 per cent and motorcycles by 2.2 per cent.

Inflation from January to December was 6.74 per cent, mostly due to rises in food prices, and is less than the government's overall target of below ten per cent.