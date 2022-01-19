Mozambique: 1.49 Per Cent Inflation in December

18 January 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The expected hike in Mozambican prices in December did not materialise, despite the festive season. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), citing the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira), inflation in December was only 1.49 per cent.

The major price rises during the month were for fresh prawns (24 per cent), coconuts (17.9 per cent), live chickens (13.3 per cent), onions (16.8 per cent), tomatoes (10.9 per cent), and fresh fish (2.1 per cent).

The price of a few goods declined - hair gel by 1.6 per cent, refrigerators by 1.1 per cent and motorcycles by 2.2 per cent.

Inflation from January to December was 6.74 per cent, mostly due to rises in food prices, and is less than the government's overall target of below ten per cent.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X