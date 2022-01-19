Rwanda: RwandAir Resumes Flight to Dubai

The national carrier RwandAir has announced the resumption of its route to and from the United Arab Emirates, effective January 20.

The flights to Dubai were suspended last year on December 27 after United Arab Emirates banned flights from some African countries over the escalation of a new variant of Covid-19 which were attributed to the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

"Effective 20 Jan 2022, RwandAir will resume Passenger flights to Dubai for passengers originating from Kigali, Entebbe, Douala, Bujumbura, Accra and Lusaka," reads a statement by the national carrier.

The statement added that passenger services of RwandAir's network to Dubai as a final destination remain suspended until further notice.

All Rwandan travellers departing from the country's points of exit must present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, according to guidelines in place.

Among the new travel directives to curb the spread of the pandemic, arriving or departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken at least 72 hours prior to departure, and a one-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels.