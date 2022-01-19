Zimbabwe: Muchekeranwa Dam Spills

Mashonaland East Correspondent

Muchekeranwa Dam which is a major source of potable water in Marondera is now 100 percent full, following the recent incessant rains.

The dam is spilling for the second time after its commissioning last year.

Muchekeranwa dam is located 30km east of Marondera with a carrying capacity of 75 million cubic metres of water.

In an interview, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) provincial head Engineer Daveson Madondo said the dam is spilling which is good news to beneficiary communities.

People living downstream are urged to be cautious and refrain from crossing the river at unsafe points to avoid being swept away.

"The dam is now spilling and the overflowing of water bodies is good news since the dam is guaranteed of enough water to supply Marondera town and surrounding farms in the respective areas where the dam is located.

"People who reside downstream are urged to be cautious and refrain from crossing rivers from unsafe points," said Eng Madondo.

"We also alert the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) about the latest development."

Marondera district development coordinator Mr Clemence Masawi who is also chairperson of Civil Protection Unit (CPU) said they were already carrying out awareness campaigns.

"We are already carrying awareness campaigns to educate people of the dangers," he said.