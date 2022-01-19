Zimbabwe: Dembare Raid Ailing Caps Utd

Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos yesterday made a huge statement after they snatched defender Brandon Mpofu from traditional rivals CAPS United ahead of the resumption of domestic football.

Mpofu, who spent one season at Makepekepe, is one of the four players that will be moving to the Harare giants during the January window.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya yesterday said Mpofu's arrival at the blue half was a big boost to his defence.

"He is a young player with game on his side. Considering where he is coming from he is also bringing in some experience in that area having played topflight football I think for the past three or so years.

"Remember he played for Bulawayo Chiefs before he came to CAPS United, so he has some good Premiership experience. And the fact that he has been doing well at a club like CAPS United means he has the capacity to handle the pressure of playing for a big team," said Ndiraya.

Buoyed by funds from Sakunda Holdings, who availed US$60 000 per year for signing-on fees, DeMbare have been busy on the transfer market preparing for the resumption of the league next month.

The Harare giants are set to unveil four more as they look to beef up their squad ahead of the resumption of the league games.

DeMbare have lined up a reunion with striker Evans Katema and are understood to be winding up talks with 2019 Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up, Ralph Kawondera and Yadah Stars' exciting winger, Issah Sadiki.

Ndiraya, however, was not keen to discuss the unconfirmed signings. But the DeMbare coach said they are looking to strengthen their strike-force, which was their biggest weakness during the season opening Chibuku Super Cup.

"If you look at the games that we played during the Chibuku Super Cup, we conceded less and our defence was our main strength. But then we won games by small margins. Most of the time we didn't score much and it was a cause for concern," said Ndiraya.

Dynamos are also looking to sign an experienced goalkeeper to complement Taimon Mvula who was backed up by rookie goalkeepers Geoffrey Chitsumba and Wellington Mangena.

"In fact we need two goalkeepers. We want someone at the same level with Taimon Mvula, someone experienced, who can give him competition in the team.

"Our other goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba was on loan from Eagles. Obviously we look forward to negotiating again but that is the situation at the moment, he is back at his parent club," said Ndiraya.

Dynamos are looking to offload five players during the January window. Midfielder Ali Maliselo, David Temwanjira, Takunda Mawarire, Jarrison Selemani and veteran forward Newman Sianchali are among the players that could be facing the boot.

DeMbare, who had registered two wins in three matches when the league took a break before the festive holidays, are set to resume full training next week. The players have been going to the gym to boost their fitness.

Their rivals CAPS United are not only expected to lose Mpofu during this transfer window. Almost a dozen players including star man Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo, whose contract expired on December 31, have been linked with moving away from the Green Machine.

Pint-sized midfielder Tatenda Tumba is also reportedly pushing for a way out, with former club Harare City a possible destination.

Some of the players who could be leaving Makepekepe include Leeroy Mavhunga, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and Tellmore Pio, who is angling for a move back to Harare City.

CAPS United are now under Lloyd Chitembwe, who previously had a stint at City, and his influence could result in the Sunshine Boys losing some players to Makepekepe. Bright prospect Clive Rupiya, speedy winger Emmanuel Mandiranga and veteran defender Marshall Machazane are some of the Harare City players who could follow Chitembwe.